Abdullah Bin Zayed, European Parliament’s Delegation Discuss Strengthening Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a delegation from the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, headed by David McAllister.
During the meeting, which took place today in Abu Dhabi, both sides reviewed the cooperation relations between the United Arab Emirates and the European Union and discussed ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves the shared interests of both parties.
The discussions also touched on the recent announcement regarding the launch of negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and the European Union, and the importance of this step in achieving a qualitative leap in the cooperative relationship, particularly in economic, trade, and investment areas.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed the European Parliament’s delegation, emphasising the strength and depth of UAE-EU relations, as well as their shared commitment to expanding cooperation in various vital sectors to serve mutual interests and promote peace and development regionally and globally.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the delegation also discussed the latest developments in the region and ways to enhance joint efforts to strengthen regional security and stability.
The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Mohammed Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, the European Union, and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
