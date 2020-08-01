UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Exchanges Eid Greetings With GCC Secretary General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 01:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with GCC Secretary General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, for Arab States, Dr. Naif Al Hajraf.

In a phone call , the two sides discussed the state of affairs of the GCC joint action and a range of issues of mutual interest.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed by Dr. Naif Al Hajraf about the GCC efforts under the current chairship of the UAE.

The GCC chief conveyed to Sheikh Abdullah Eid Al Adha greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, while wishing further progress and prosperity for the UAE people.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr. Naif Al Hajraf reviewed the developments of the corona virus, COVID-19, pandemic in the GCC countries and ways of enhancing joint cooperation to contain its repercussions as well as advancing ongoing international efforts to find a vaccine for the virus.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the efforts being made by Dr. Al Hajraf to bolster the GCC joint action.

