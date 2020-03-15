(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed the latest regional and global developments following the coronavirus outbreak with Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed offered, during a telephone call with Zarif, his condolences to the Iranian people due to the victims of the global pandemic, affirming the UAE's support to the Iranian people as they come through this crisis.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of collective work and efforts to survive such global challenges.