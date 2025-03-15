Abdullah Bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister Explore Prospects For Joint Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Helsinki with Elina Valtonen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland.
During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Finland and explored ways to enhance cooperation in various sectors aligned with the developmental priorities of both countries. They also deliberated on strengthening collaboration across multiple fields.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that the UAE-Finland’s relationship has witnessed continuous growth and constructive cooperation over the past 50 years. He reiterated the mutual commitment to further advancing this distinguished partnership, ensuring greater development and prosperity for the people of both nations.
The discussions also covered regional and global developments, with both ministers exchanging views on key international issues.
The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Amina Mahmoud Fikri, UAE Ambassador to Finland; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-resident Ambassador to the Vatican.
