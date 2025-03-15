Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister Explore Prospects For Joint Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint cooperation


Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Helsinki with Elina Valtonen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Finland and explored ways to enhance cooperation in various sectors aligned with the developmental priorities of both countries. They also deliberated on strengthening collaboration across multiple fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that the UAE-Finland’s relationship has witnessed continuous growth and constructive cooperation over the past 50 years. He reiterated the mutual commitment to further advancing this distinguished partnership, ensuring greater development and prosperity for the people of both nations.

The discussions also covered regional and global developments, with both ministers exchanging views on key international issues.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Amina Mahmoud Fikri, UAE Ambassador to Finland; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-resident Ambassador to the Vatican.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Helsinki Finland

Recent Stories

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

13 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

14 minutes ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

14 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

14 minutes ago
President of Finland receives message from UAE Pre ..

President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..

21 minutes ago
 Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to miss League Cup fi ..

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to miss League Cup final in injury blow

17 minutes ago
 UN migration agency laying off around 20% of HQ st ..

UN migration agency laying off around 20% of HQ staff amid US aid cuts: sources

17 minutes ago
 DR Congo conflict forces halt at world's 3rd bigge ..

DR Congo conflict forces halt at world's 3rd biggest tin mine

17 minutes ago
 Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada PM

Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada PM

17 minutes ago
 Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump tariff th ..

Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump tariff threats

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East