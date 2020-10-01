Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional developments

(@FahadShabbir)

NICOSIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, have reviewed the prospects of advancing cooperation at the economic, investment, energy and education levels.

This came as the UAE top diplomat met his Cypriot counterpart here today where they exchanged views over a number of issues of concern, primarily the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The two ministers underscored the robust and privileged relations between the two countries and their leadership's determination to grow bonds across various fronts to the best interests of their peoples.

The global fight against COVID-19 and international efforts to develop a vaccine to the disease were discussed during the meeting which also occasioned a review of the peace accord recently signed by the UAE and Israel and its role in establishing peace and security in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the UAE's greetings on the Independence Day of Cyprus and reiterated determination to advance cooperation to a higher level in various fields.