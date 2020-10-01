UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, FM Of Cyprus Review Regional Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional developments

NICOSIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, have reviewed the prospects of advancing cooperation at the economic, investment, energy and education levels.

This came as the UAE top diplomat met his Cypriot counterpart here today where they exchanged views over a number of issues of concern, primarily the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The two ministers underscored the robust and privileged relations between the two countries and their leadership's determination to grow bonds across various fronts to the best interests of their peoples.

The global fight against COVID-19 and international efforts to develop a vaccine to the disease were discussed during the meeting which also occasioned a review of the peace accord recently signed by the UAE and Israel and its role in establishing peace and security in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the UAE's greetings on the Independence Day of Cyprus and reiterated determination to advance cooperation to a higher level in various fields.

Related Topics

Israel Education UAE Independence Cyprus Best Top

Recent Stories

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

51 minutes ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

2 hours ago

KP providing conducive environment to investors: C ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.