Abdullah Bin Zayed, FM Of Kuwait Review Consolidating Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Foreign Minister of Kuwait Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah have reviewed the longstanding fraternal relations between the two nations.

This came as Sheikh Abdullah received Dr Al-Sabah in the UAE capital and congratulated the leadership and government of Kuwait on their National Day, expressing sincere wishes for sustained development and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The two top diplomats discussed the prospects of further solidifying the cooperation ties between the two nations across all fronts, with Sheikh Abdullah reaffirming that the bilateral relations are steadily progressing under the support of the two nations' leadership.

He commended the significant achievements made by Kuwait, a nation, which, he said, has become a "role model for development across all fields". Sheikh Abdullah also hailed the significant role played by Kuwait in consolidating the joint Gulf action.

Sheikh Abdullah hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the Kuwait foreign minister and his accompanying delegation.

Attending the meeting was Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

