Abdullah Bin Zayed, FM Of Luxembourg Discuss Advancing Bilateral Relations

January 03, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn, have reviewed promoting bilateral relations between the two nations across various fields.

The two top diplomats exchanged New Year greetings and discussed a number of regional and international topics of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the privileged bilateral relations between the UAE and Luxembourg, highlighting the two nations' keenness to strengthen cooperation to their mutual benefits.

For his part, Asselborn reaffirmed his country's aspiration to enhance cooperation between the two sides in various fields, praising the leading position enjoyed by the UAE at the regional and international levels.

