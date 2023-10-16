Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, FM Of Luxembourg Discuss Regional Humanitarian Conditions; Efforts To Protect Civilians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; efforts to protect civilians

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly on the humanitarian level, and efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by the repercussions of the current crisis, during a telephone call with Jean Asselborn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg.

The ministers reviewed ways to protect civilians and preserve their lives, being a top priority, in addition to the course of regional and international efforts to end extremism, tension, and escalating violence in the region.

