Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of North Macedonia exchange MoU; agreement on reciprocal protection of investments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today exchanged an MoU on political consultations, and an agreement on reciprocal protection of investments between UAE and Macedonia at a meeting with Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia.

At a meeting in the MoFAIC's HQ, the two ministers explored the prospects of promoting cooperation between the two sides in areas of trade and investment.

The two top diplomats reviewed a number of issues of interest, including the global battle against COVID-19, underlining the importance of cementing global synergy to ensure vaccine access and distribution in all countries.

They also stressed the importance of consolidating joint action within the framework of international organisations.

The Macedonian minister said his country is looking forward to growing cooperation with the UAE across all fronts, and valued the support provided by the UAE to his country during the COVID pandemic.

In attendance during the meeting were Mohammed Saif Al Shehhi, Director of European Affairs of MoFAIC, and Abdulkadar Memedi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the UAE.