UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, FM Of North Macedonia Exchange MoU; Agreement On Reciprocal Protection Of Investments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of North Macedonia exchange MoU; agreement on reciprocal protection of investments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today exchanged an MoU on political consultations, and an agreement on reciprocal protection of investments between UAE and Macedonia at a meeting with Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia.

At a meeting in the MoFAIC's HQ, the two ministers explored the prospects of promoting cooperation between the two sides in areas of trade and investment.

The two top diplomats reviewed a number of issues of interest, including the global battle against COVID-19, underlining the importance of cementing global synergy to ensure vaccine access and distribution in all countries.

They also stressed the importance of consolidating joint action within the framework of international organisations.

The Macedonian minister said his country is looking forward to growing cooperation with the UAE across all fronts, and valued the support provided by the UAE to his country during the COVID pandemic.

Following the meeting, the two ministers exchanged a exchanged an MoU on political consultations and an agreement on protection of investments between UAE and Macedonia.

In attendance during the meeting were Mohammed Saif Al Shehhi, Director of European Affairs of MoFAIC, and Abdulkadar Memedi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Macedonia All Agreement Top

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by ..

13 minutes ago

&#039;DhabiSat’ arrives at International Space S ..

19 minutes ago

DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing It ..

22 minutes ago

Covid's rough road in US began with some barred fr ..

22 minutes ago

Khamenei Denies Iran Is After Nuclear Bomb

22 minutes ago

PML-N trying to make ECP controversial: Zartaj Gul ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.