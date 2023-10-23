Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, FM Of The Netherlands Review Regional Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Hanke Bruins Slot, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, the ongoing developments in the middle East region and the efforts to ensure sustainable delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to civilians.

This came in a phone call wherein the two top diplomats also reviewed the endeavours of the international community to protect all civilians from the impacts of the current crisis, and the de-escalation efforts. They touched on the efforts being made to end extremism, tension, and escalating violence in the Middle East region and ways to prioritise the path of de-escalation.

The two ministers also discussed the prospects of enhancing relations of friendship and strategic cooperation between the two countries in a way that serves their common interests and supports their developmental goals.

During the call, they reviewed the outcome of the visit of Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, to the United Arab Emirates in September last year and its role in pushing the path of bilateral relations towards broader horizons of growth and development across all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth of the UAE-Dutch ties, pointing out that the UAE believes in the importance of the distinguished relations between the two nations and their shared commitment to invest in all available opportunities to enhance and develop their cooperation across all fronts.

