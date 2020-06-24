Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan discuss friendship ties, COVID-19 countermeasures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Elmar Mammadyarov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, have discussed the friendship ties between the two countries and the prospects of cooperation in a number of fields, including collaboration with international agencies.

This came over a phone call wherein the ministers addressed as well the latest developments in the region and an array of issues of common concern.

The two top diplomats exchanged views over the latest developments related to the COVID-19 and the efforts made by the two countries to stem its fallout.

They underlined the importance of broadening the scope of cooperation in light of the privileged relations binding the two nations.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the distinctive relations between the two states and their determination to broaden their cooperation.

For his part, Mammadyarov commended the support provided by the UAE to his country in the fight against COVID-19, hailing the precautionary measures taken by the Emirates to mitigating the impact of the novel virus.

He emphasised his country's keenness to further develop bilateral ties to the common good of the countries' peoples.