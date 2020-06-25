UrduPoint.com
Thu 25th June 2020 | 02:15 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Finland discuss friendship ties, COVID-19 countermeasures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pekka Haavisto, who is also the EU Special Representative for Sudan, have discussed the friendship ties between the two countries and the prospects of cooperation in a number of fields.

This came over a phone call wherein the ministers addressed regional developments of common concern, including the situation in Sudan.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views over the latest developments related to the COVID-19 and the efforts made by the two friendly countries to stem its fallout.

They underlined the importance of accelerating collaborative efforts and joint action in the face of the global crisis.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the distinctive relations between the two states and their determination to broaden their cooperation to the common good of the countries' peoples.

