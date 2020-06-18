Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discuss global fight against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed ways of fostering the bilateral relations between the UAE and Iraq, in a phone call with Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for International Affairs and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein.

During the conversation, Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Hussein for assuming the post of Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq.

They also reviewed the global fight against COVID-19, and the effort by both countries to contain the pandemic.

In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah and Hussein emphasised their keenness on enhancing cooperation and coordination in the fight against the virus and its repercussions that impacted the whole world.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE's keenness on developing bilateral relations with Iraq in all domains. He also wished safety, stability and prosperity to the fraternal people of Iraq.