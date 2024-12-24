Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Moldova discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a phone call today with Mihail Popsoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them across various domains.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in several sectors, including economic, trade and investment, in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples.