Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Foreign Minister Of Moldova Discuss Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 06:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Moldova discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a phone call today with Mihail Popsoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them across various domains.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in several sectors, including economic, trade and investment, in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moldova

Recent Stories

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City delivers quintuplets ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City delivers quintuplets in medical milestone

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Moldova di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Moldova discuss bilateral relations

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar

1 minute ago
 ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

28 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament Pre ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament President

31 minutes ago
 Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military ..

Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military officers involved in politics

38 minutes ago
Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local ma ..

Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards p ..

Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Moh ..

1 hour ago
 ‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawa ..

‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..

1 hour ago
 MBRU partners with American Dental Association For ..

MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute

1 hour ago
 Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 vi ..

Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors

1 hour ago
 European arms exports hit record high in 2023

European arms exports hit record high in 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East