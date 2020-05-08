Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore review global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed the global fight against COVID-19 with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

This came over a phone call wherein the two top diplomats discussed the prospects of furthering the strategic partnership between the two countries across various domains, including aviation, tourism, economy, education and food security.

The two ministers hailed the steady progress in cooperation between the two friendly countries whose diplomatic relations commenced 35 years ago, with Sheikh Abdullah underscoring the UAE's commitment to grow the bilateral ties across all fronts.

He praised the precautionary measures adopted by the government of Singapore in the face of COVID-19 pandemic, underlining the importance of fostering cooperation and the exchange of expertise in this regard.

Sheikh Abdullah called for strengthening global synergy and concerned efforts to survive this pandemic and address future challenges.