UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Foreign Minister Of Singapore Review Global Fight Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:15 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore review global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed the global fight against COVID-19 with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

This came over a phone call wherein the two top diplomats discussed the prospects of furthering the strategic partnership between the two countries across various domains, including aviation, tourism, economy, education and food security.

The two ministers hailed the steady progress in cooperation between the two friendly countries whose diplomatic relations commenced 35 years ago, with Sheikh Abdullah underscoring the UAE's commitment to grow the bilateral ties across all fronts.

He praised the precautionary measures adopted by the government of Singapore in the face of COVID-19 pandemic, underlining the importance of fostering cooperation and the exchange of expertise in this regard.

Sheikh Abdullah called for strengthening global synergy and concerned efforts to survive this pandemic and address future challenges.

Related Topics

Exchange Education Progress Singapore All Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

20 minutes ago

India gives priority for its citizens in UAE in gl ..

35 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

1 hour ago

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

2 hours ago

Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thank ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.