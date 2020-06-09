Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Sweden discuss global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed ways of fostering the bilateral relations between the UAE and Sweden, in a video call with the Foreign Minister of Sweden, Ann Linde.

The conversation covered a number of international and regional issues of common interest, including the situation in Yemen and the global fight against COVID-19, with the two ministers underlining the importance of sustaining their cooperation in the face of the global pandemic, specially at the level of exchanging expertise.

They discussed the gender equality-related efforts made by the two countries and shed light on the importance of 2nd Round of the Women, Peace And Security Programme, which convened earlier this year under the patronage of H.

H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the Swedish Foreign Minister on the National Day of her country, observed on June 6th.

He underscored the importance of consolidating international efforts in the face of the COVID-19 in order for the countries of the world to survive the health crisis and continue their development drive.

The Swedish minister hailed the ongoing cooperation between the two friendly nations in this regard, and extended condolences to the virus-related deaths in the UAE.

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, attended the video call.