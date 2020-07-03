Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss regional developments, COVID-19 countermeasures

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and France's Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian, discussed the strategic ties between the UAE and France and the prospects of cooperation in various fields.

In a phone call, Sheikh Abdullah and Le Drian tackled the latest regional developments and various regional and global issues of mutual interest including Syria, Libya and ways to enhance security in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

The two top diplomats emphasised the support for efforts to reach a political solution of the Libyan crisis, which is the only solution to achieve security and stability in Libya and preserve its unity and integrity.

They also underscored their support for the Egyptian Initiative to end the crisis and rejected the Turkish interference that would undermine the efforts of the international community to reach a political solution.

The ministers exchanged views over the latest developments related to COVID-19 and the efforts made by the two countries to control its impact and repercussions.

Sheikh Abdullah spoke of the strategic UAE-French relations supported by the leadership of the two friendly countries, and their keenness on developing horizons of cooperation in all domains.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wished safety and prosperity to the friendly people of France, commending the precautionary measures and procedures taken by France to limit the impact of COVID-19.