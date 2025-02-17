Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss strategic relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today held a phone call with Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, during which they discussed cooperation and the strategic partnership between the UAE and France.

The two top diplomats explored ways to further enhance collaboration to serve their mutual interests.

They also exchanged views on developments in the middle East, along with regional issues of common concern.