Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, French FM Discuss Strategic Relations, Regional Developments

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss strategic relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today held a phone call with Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, during which they discussed cooperation and the strategic partnership between the UAE and France.

The two top diplomats explored ways to further enhance collaboration to serve their mutual interests.

They also exchanged views on developments in the middle East, along with regional issues of common concern.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe France UAE Middle East Top

Recent Stories

Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure c ..

Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX ..

4 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

19 minutes ago
 Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthe ..

Estonian Defence Minister: ‘We seek to strengthen defense cooperation with UAE ..

19 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy f ..

NATO Secretary General welcomes US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia for disc ..

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breed ..

Dubai Racing Club announces partnership with Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series fo ..

34 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Bank o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Bank of Singapore

34 minutes ago
Renowned calligrapher, artist Nasir Seemab visits ..

Renowned calligrapher, artist Nasir Seemab visits calligraphy exhibition at PNCA

30 minutes ago
 Rain, thunderstorms & snowfall expected from Feb 1 ..

Rain, thunderstorms & snowfall expected from Feb 18 in various parts of country: ..

30 minutes ago
 At OIC Meeting, Pakistan calls for resolution of K ..

At OIC Meeting, Pakistan calls for resolution of Kashmir and Palestinian conflic ..

30 minutes ago
 Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League ..

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry ur ..

30 minutes ago
 Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his ..

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad

47 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East