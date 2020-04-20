UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister Discuss Global Fight Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discuss global fight against coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) H.H Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed, with Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the friendship and strategic cooperation between the UAE and France, as well as several regional and international issues of common concern.

During their telephone conversation, Sheikh Abdullah reviewed the efforts made by the two countries to address the coronavirus pandemic by exchanging expertise and adopting best international practices to monitor and deal with the patients. They both emphasised the significant role of R&D in facing the virus repercussions.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the preventive and precautionary measures taken by France to deal with the crisis and address its fallout.

He added that the current crisis requires global synergy to contain the effect of the disease at various levels, affirming the UAE’s keenness to coordinate with friendly countries on overcoming the crisis, and achieving sustainable development.

The UAE's top diplomat expressed his sincere condolences to Le Drian and the French people on the victims of coronavirus.

He wished the government and people of France, as well as all peoples around the world, good health and safety, stressing the UAE's support for the global efforts to overcome the crisis.

Related Topics

World Europe France UAE All Government Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

18 minutes ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority calls on organisations to m ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.