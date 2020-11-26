UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, GCC Chief Discuss Consolidating Integration Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed issues of common concern to the Gulf Cooperation Council with Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, the Secretary-General of the GCC.

The meeting came as the UAE top diplomat received the GCC chief at the ministry's HQ today and discussed with him the prospects of bolstering integration efforts and driving growth among GCC states in addition to the latest regional and international developments of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the efforts made by Al-Hajraf to accelerate the efforts made by the GCC to fulfil the ambitions of the Gulf peoples for development, progress and prosperity.

Attending the meeting was Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for political affairs.

