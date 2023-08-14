Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, German FM Discuss Strategic Partnership Over Phone

Published August 14, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, the friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between their countries and ways to further develop them to drive development in the two countries.

During a phone call, the top diplomats explored the prospects for expanding UAE-Germany cooperation in all fields, including economic, trade and renewable energy.

They also reviewed joint cooperation in environmental conservation and climate action, as well as the UAE's preparations to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which is set to take place at Expo City Dubai, and its role in accelerating international efforts to combat the climate change fallout.

Sheikh Abdullah and Baerbock exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the depth of the UAE-Germany ties, and the keenness of their countries to leverage opportunities to bolster their comprehensive strategic partnership to serve the interests of their countries and peoples.

