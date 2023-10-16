Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect civilians over phone

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest developments in the region and ways to defuse the ongoing escalation between Gaza and Israel in a telephone call with Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany

The two top diplomats discussed the efforts of the international community to end the rising extremism, tension, and violence in the region.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the need for regional and international actors to work together in a unified way to safeguard the civilians.