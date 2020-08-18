Abdullah bin Zayed, German Minister of Foreign Affairs review boosting ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Heiko Maas, German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, have discussed the strategic ties between the two countries and ways of strengthening cooperation in the areas of trade investment, education and food security.

This came as Sheikh Abdullah received in Abu Dhabi today the German top diplomat and reviewed with him the latest regional and international developments, including the situation in Libya and Lebanon.

They deliberated the COVID-19 countermeasures taken by the two countries, and underlined the importance of exchanging expertise and supporting the global efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine, as well as their cooperation within the framework of international organisations.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Maas, stressing the strategic ties between the UAE and Germany and their mutual keenness to enhance their cooperation.

Maas praised the friendship and strategic ties between the two countries and reiterated Germany’s support for the peace accord between the UAE and Israel, noting that the UAE has proven, through this historic decision, that it can contribute to the peace process in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked Maas and reaffirmed Germany’s key role in promoting peace and stability in the region. The UAE top diplomat hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting minister and his delegation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and UAE's Special Envoy to Germany; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security; Ernst Peter Fischer, German Ambassador to the UAE, and several officials from both sides.