Abdullah bin Zayed, German Minister of Foreign Affairs discuss strategic relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Heiko Maas, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, have discussed strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways to further develop joint cooperation in various fields over a phone call.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah and Maas also discussed developments in Ethiopia and the importance of working to enhance security and stability throughout the Ethiopian territories.

In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of the distinguished UAE-Ethiopian relations, pointing to the country's support for Addis Ababa and its keenness on the security and stability of Ethiopia.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE’s keenness to consult with friendly countries, including Germany, to advance the efforts made to stabilise Ethiopia and achieve prosperity for its people.

He also reiterated the distinguished and strategic relations between the UAE and Germany and the continuous keenness to further develop areas of joint cooperation in a way that meets the aspirations of the leaderships of the two friendly countries and brings good for their peoples.