Abdullah Bin Zayed, Greek Counterpart Discuss Regional Developments

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has held a video conference with Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, during which the two sides engaged in talks on current ties between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah and Minister Dendias also exchanged views on regional and international development, including the current situation in Libya, and Turkish intervention in the Mediterranean Sea region.

The two sides affirmed the unique ties the bring the UAE and Greece together, backed by mutual interests and political standings for the benefit of the two countries, and peoples.

Commenting on the recent agreement signed by Italy and Greece to demarcate maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said that the two countries had demonstrated their commitment to constructive discussions, resolving naval issues.

He went on to note that this agreement is a crucial step to curb human trafficking and smuggling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

"Countries must continue to bolster relations, and develop strategies that advance cooperation and enhance resources," His Highness continued, adding, that the unique ties that bring the UAE and Greece together have the full support of the friendly nations' leadership.

Also present during the video conference were Mohamed Abdullah Yousef Al Rayssi, Ambassador of the UAE to Greece, and Dionyssios Zois, Ambassador of Greece to the UAE.

