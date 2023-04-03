UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Greek FM Review Strengthening Strategic Partnership

Published April 03, 2023

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek FM review strengthening strategic partnership

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias reviewed bilateral relations and strategic partnership between their two countries.

During their meeting, held within the framework of Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to the Hellenic Republic, the two sides reviewed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen it in several domains, including in areas of economic, trade, investment, development, renewable energy and food security.

Sheikh Abdullah and Greek Foreign Minister Dendias reaffirmed the depth of the UAE-Greece ties which began in 1975 and witnessed continuous development over the decades, culminating in the announcement of their strategic partnership in 2022.

The top officials exchanged views on several issues of mutual concern, including international efforts aimed at combating climate change in light of the UAE's preparations to host the the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

They also discussed a number of regional and global developments.

The UAE top diplomat praised the developmental achievements the two countries have made in various sectors as a result of their well-established strategic partnership.

For his part, Greek Foreign Minister Dendias welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation, stressing the importance of this visit, which, he said, constitutes a strong impetus to the two countries' cooperation ties across various domains.

The meeting was attended by Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Sulaiman Hamed Salem Al Mazrouie, UAE Ambassador to Greece.

