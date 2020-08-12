Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister discuss developments in Eastern Mediterranean region

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) During a telephone call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed, with Nikos Dendias, Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, bilateral ties between the UAE and Greece and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Both sides also denounced any procedures that will threaten the Eastern Mediterranean region’s stability and stressed the importance of respecting international law.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Dendias on the signing of an agreement to demarcate the maritime borders between Egypt and Greece, adding that it will help achieve stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

He also highlighted the strong friendship between the UAE and Greece and their ongoing cooperation, supported by their leaderships.