UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Discuss Developments In Eastern Mediterranean Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister discuss developments in Eastern Mediterranean region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) During a telephone call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed, with Nikos Dendias, Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, bilateral ties between the UAE and Greece and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Both sides also denounced any procedures that will threaten the Eastern Mediterranean region’s stability and stressed the importance of respecting international law.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Dendias on the signing of an agreement to demarcate the maritime borders between Egypt and Greece, adding that it will help achieve stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

He also highlighted the strong friendship between the UAE and Greece and their ongoing cooperation, supported by their leaderships.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE Greece Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls on Arabs to support Lebanon; D ..

21 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed embarks on a series of visits ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

51 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

1 hour ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

1 hour ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.