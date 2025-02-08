Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister Discuss Strengthening Partnership Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 10:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Abu Dhabi with Georgios Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two top diplomats explored opportunities to further advance cooperation across several key sectors, including economic, investment, trade, and energy, in a manner that serves the shared interests of both nations and promotes prosperity and well-being for their peoples.

During the meeting, H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and Greece, which, he said, are built on a solid foundation of trust, mutual respect, and shared interests. He highlighted the role of the comprehensive strategic partnership in supporting both countries' developmental visions and aspirations for sustainable economic prosperity.

The meeting occasioned a discussion of the regional developments, with the two sides exchanging views on a range of international issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Hellenic Republic, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.

