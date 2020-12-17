UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Heads First Meeting Of ECSSR Board Of Trustees

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, headed the first meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), after the issuance of a resolution appointing Sheikh Abdullah as chairman of the centre’s board.

At the start of the meeting, which was held remotely via video conferencing, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the board’s members and stressed the importance of cooperating and working together with team spirit, to achieve the centre’s objectives.

He also lauded the ECSSR’s successes since its launch in 1994, as well as its current prominent stature, which are due to the support of the country’s leadership and the efforts of its officials. He then highlighted the centre’s key role supporting the UAE’s sustainable development process.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah was briefed about the centre’s action plans and programmes, stating, "In the coming period, we are looking forward to strengthening the role of the ECSSR as a pioneering intellectual beacon and a science and knowledge hub for research centres, scholars and researchers from around the world.

"

The ECSSR is one of the elements of the UAE’s soft power, he added while wishing its team success in continuing the achievements and excellence of one of the key beacons of knowledge and scientific research in the region and around the world.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ECSSR; Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Advisor to His Majesty King of Bahrain for Diplomatic Affairs; Dr. Salahuddin Al Bashir, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Nabil Fahmy, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt; Omar Saif Ghobash, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs; Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the ECSSR, and Rima Al Mokarrab, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi.

