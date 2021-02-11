Abdullah bin Zayed heads meeting of UAE Golden Jubilee Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired a meeting of the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee held via video conferencing, which was attended by H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice-chairperson of the committee.

During the meeting, its participants discussed the committee's agenda and strategy and the importance of its close relationship with its key objective linked to the journey of the Union, which is investing in human capital.

They also highlighted the achievements of the past 50 years and the long-term objectives for the next fifty years.

The meeting then discussed the developments to action programmes and the progress made since the last meeting of the committee held in March 2020, as well as its visual identity plan and communication strategy and several key events and activities.

On behalf of the committee’s members, Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the country's leadership, government and people and the Arab world on the occasion of the successful arrival of the Hope Probe to the orbit of Mars.

He added that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, aims over the next 50 years to accomplish unique and extraordinary global achievements and continue supporting the aspirations of the Arab world and its people for development and prosperity.

"After making the dream of the UAE and the Arab region to reach Mars come true, the UAE is today bearing the fruits of its successful development vision based on investing in people. This vision, which is considered the key catalyst of all national strategic and future plans by the country’s leadership, will lead us to a brighter future full of international achievements in all areas," he further added.

Sheikh Abdullah then expressed his pride, appreciation and gratitude to the Emirates Mars Mission’s team members, stressing that they are an inspiring example of ambition, will, patience and ability to overcome major obstacles, to achieve a noble goal and pioneering success for their country, the Arab region and the Islamic nation.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of making the celebrations momentous similar to the achievements of the country to show the world the glorious journey of a nation whose citizens are ambitious and determine to achieve leadership worldwide.

The meeting was attended by several ministers and senior officials.