Abdullah bin Zayed heads UAE delegation at preparatory ministerial council meeting for GCC Summit in Riyadh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Sunday headed the UAE delegation at the146th preparatory ministerial council meeting for the 41st session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 5th January, 2020.

The meeting, held via videoconferencing and attended by Their Highnesses GCC Ministers of Foreign Affairs, discussed issues on the agenda in preparation for the GCC Summit in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next month.