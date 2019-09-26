Abdullah bin Zayed holds official reception in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has held an official reception at the headquarters of the famous Morgan library and Museum in New York.

The reception was attended by a number of heads of state, foreign ministers of the Gulf, Arab and foreign friendly countries, senior officials in international organisations and the US administration, as well as members of the official delegation to the UN General Assembly.

During a brief speech on behalf of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, welcomed the attendees and pointed out that the reception coincides with a special day for the UAE with the arrival of the first Emirati and Arab astronaut to the International Space Station, Hazza Al Mansoori, to begin his scientific mission aboard.

Al Olama emphasised that this historic achievement is a symbol of tolerance, coexistence and human progress where everyone cooperates and works together to achieve accomplishments in the space sector.

He pointed out that the signing of the Human Fraternity Document by Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmad El Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, in Abu Dhabi last February, calls on strengthening human relations and build bridges of communication, harmony and love among peoples.

Al Olama added that the "Abrahamic Family House" is a reflection of the Human Fraternity Document. Abrahamic Family House is an interfaith complex which will include a church, mosque and synagogue will share a collective space for the first time, serving as a community for inter-religious dialogue and exchange. It will nurture the values of peaceful co-existence and acceptance among different beliefs, nationalities and cultures.

"Our Founding Fathers have always believed in the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in which enthusiastic and tolerant people, regardless of faith, come together to achieve limitless accomplishments and opportunities, to create a better future for all," he stated.

The UAE, he said, has provided a global model in tolerance as it is hosting some 200 nationalities who live and work in harmony.