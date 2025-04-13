Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss developments of talks between Islamic Republic of Iran, United States hosted by Sultanate

- Home
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 01:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held talks with Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, to discuss the latest developments in the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States hosted by the Sultanate.
During the call, H.H.
Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the constructive mediation efforts undertaken by the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, which aim to consolidate trust and reinforce stability in the region.
Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed confidence that Oman’s efforts will succeed in bridging the gap between Washington and Tehran, fostering constructive conditions to rebuild trust, and strengthening initiatives aimed at promoting global peace, security, and stability.
