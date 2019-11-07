UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Holds Reception For IORA Ministers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed holds reception for IORA ministers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held a reception and special dinner to honour ministers and heads of delegations participating in the meetings of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, IORA.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the meeting’s participants and highlighted the association’s key role in achieving the prosperity and sustainable development of its member states.

During the reception, all sides discussed their joint relations and ways of enhancing their overall cooperation.

The UAE officially assumed the association’s Chairship from 2019 to 2021 during the19th Ministerial Meeting of IORA Member States in Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will manage the UAE's Chairship of IORA over the next two years, and will work on developing an integrated working plan during presidency tenure.

The plan reflects the UAE's vision and highlights the strategic importance it attaches to the Indian Ocean, which is a major artery of global maritime trade. Countries bordering the Indian Ocean are promising markets for investment, trade and tourism, due to their combined population of around 2.

25 billion people and their annual economic output of US$8.3 trillion.

The UAE accounts for around 20 percent of intra-IORA trade, which reflects its role in promoting regional cooperation and its importance to regional and international maritime security and safety.

The UAE began its Chairship of the Association under the theme of "Promoting a Shared Destiny and Path to Prosperity in the Indian Ocean." It prioritises the association’s efforts to maintain maritime security and safety, facilitate trade, investment and tourism, and achieve women's economic empowerment and the blue economy.

The UAE joined the IORA in 1999 and took over its Chairship from South Africa for the next two years, with Bangladesh as Vice Chair.

IORA was established in 1997 to promote regional cooperation, prosperity and growth in the Indian Ocean.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

Related Topics

India Bangladesh UAE Abu Dhabi South Africa Women 2019 Market All From Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Salem receives Chinese National Footb ..

1 hour ago

Corruption a big cause behind unemployment, price- ..

3 minutes ago

Greek, North Macedonian Prime Ministers to Meet in ..

3 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for medical treatmen ..

1 hour ago

ASEAN parliaments can play crucial role for Kashmi ..

1 hour ago

Accountability Court rejects plea by Dar's wife ag ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.