Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign minister review regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed the prospects of advancing cooperation with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, to the best interests of the two countries' peoples.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received the Hungarian Minister in Abu Dhabi today and discussed with him ways of fostering bilateral relations in areas of health, education and investments.

The two sides deliberated a number of international and regional issues of concern, and reviewed the peace accord recently signed by UAE and Israel and its role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was also discussed by the two ministers who underscored the importance of ensuring global synergy in order to stem the fallout of the crisis and develop a vaccine for the disease.

The Hungarian minister said his country is looking forward to growing cooperation with the UAE across all fields, and hailed the prestigious status boasted by the country at the regional and international scene.