- Home
- Middle East
- Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional developments
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister Discuss Cooperation, Regional Developments
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation with Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, during a phone call.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Szijjártó also addressed various regional and international issues of mutual interest, exchanging views on developments in the middle East and exploring avenues for cooperation to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.
Recent Stories
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025
Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship
Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement
UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne
DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlem ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 20248 minutes ago
-
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges8 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional developments23 minutes ago
-
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council38 minutes ago
-
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant1 hour ago
-
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says2 hours ago
-
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years2 hours ago
-
Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship10 hours ago
-
Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement10 hours ago
-
UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne11 hours ago
-
DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlements12 hours ago
-
UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank12 hours ago