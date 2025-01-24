Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister Discuss Cooperation, Regional Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 11:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation with Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, during a phone call.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Szijjártó also addressed various regional and international issues of mutual interest, exchanging views on developments in the middle East and exploring avenues for cooperation to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

