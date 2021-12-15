UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed, IAEA Director-General Discuss Cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

During the meeting, which was held at Expo 2020 Dubai, the two sides discussed the strong relationship between the UAE and the International Atomic Energy Agency, hailing the distinguished cooperation between the two sides.

The cooperation between the UAE and the IAEA, they said, resulted in the development of the UAE's Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme that upholds the highest standards of safety, security and non-proliferation.

The two sides reviewed the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in promoting international cooperation and building effective and fruitful partnerships between countries in various sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of the IAEA Director-General, stressing the UAE's keenness to further develop its joint cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency in various fields, including training and building national capacities.

For his part, the IAEA Director-General highlighted the importance of the constructive cooperation between the UAE and the International Atomic Energy Agency, praising the UAE's Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, which is a role model to be followed by other countries.

The meeting was attended by Hamad Ali Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

