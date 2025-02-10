Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review global economic landscape at World Governments Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025, which is being held in Dubai until 13th February under the theme "Shaping Future Governments."

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Kristalina Georgieva and discussed various topics related to cooperation between the UAE and the IMF, as well as the global economic landscape and ways to enhance international efforts to establish a sustainable global economic system.

The meeting also underscored the importance of adopting innovative solutions to address regional and global challenges, fostering global economic growth, and supporting sustainable development initiatives in communities.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs.