Abdullah Bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister Discuss Strategic Ties
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of the Republic of India.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Dr.
Jaishankar and extended his congratulations on the occasion of Republic Day, wishing continued progress and prosperity for the people of India.
During their meeting in Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Jaishankar discussed the friendship and strategic ties between the two countries, exploring ways to strengthen collaboration across economic, commercial, investment, and cultural sectors.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the Indian External Affairs Minister also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid
UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised
Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia
ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..
1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..
Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in first of ceasefire
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties9 minutes ago
-
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA54 minutes ago
-
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects2 hours ago
-
IFAD’s new Country Plan prioritises climate-resilient agriculture in India2 hours ago
-
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid10 hours ago
-
UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised10 hours ago
-
Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia10 hours ago
-
ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 202411 hours ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conservation11 hours ago
-
1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February to shape future of c ..12 hours ago
-
Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in first of ceasefire12 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Council for Balanced Development12 hours ago