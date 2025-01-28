Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister Discuss Strategic Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 11:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of the Republic of India.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Dr.

Jaishankar and extended his congratulations on the occasion of Republic Day, wishing continued progress and prosperity for the people of India.

During their meeting in Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Jaishankar discussed the friendship and strategic ties between the two countries, exploring ways to strengthen collaboration across economic, commercial, investment, and cultural sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the Indian External Affairs Minister also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments.

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties

