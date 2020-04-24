UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed , Indian Minister Of External Affairs Review Global Fight Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External Affairs review global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has re-affimred the UAE's determination to foster the long-standing partnership ties between UAE and India in various fields.

This came in a phone call with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, wherein the two top diplomats reviewed the global fight against COVID-1 with special emphasis on Asia and the two nations' efforts to combat the novel virus.

They agreed on the importance of accelerating coronavirus containment efforts and to resume flights between the two friendly countries the soonest possible, with Sheikh Abdullah hailing the precautionary measures taken by India to bring the infection under control.

"The economic and trade relations between the UAE and India are steadily growing and have not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the continued coordination between the two friendly nations regarding the crisis.

The Indian minister underscored the importance of continuing the cooperation between India and UAE under the current testing times to dampen the repercussions of the endemic, saying that India will work to establish an open trade market with all its partners.

He lauded the effective precautionary measures taken by the UAE to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics

India UAE Market All Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

32 minutes ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

2 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

3 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

3 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

3 hours ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.