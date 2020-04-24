Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External Affairs review global fight against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has re-affimred the UAE's determination to foster the long-standing partnership ties between UAE and India in various fields.

This came in a phone call with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, wherein the two top diplomats reviewed the global fight against COVID-1 with special emphasis on Asia and the two nations' efforts to combat the novel virus.

They agreed on the importance of accelerating coronavirus containment efforts and to resume flights between the two friendly countries the soonest possible, with Sheikh Abdullah hailing the precautionary measures taken by India to bring the infection under control.

"The economic and trade relations between the UAE and India are steadily growing and have not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the continued coordination between the two friendly nations regarding the crisis.

The Indian minister underscored the importance of continuing the cooperation between India and UAE under the current testing times to dampen the repercussions of the endemic, saying that India will work to establish an open trade market with all its partners.

He lauded the effective precautionary measures taken by the UAE to contain the spread of COVID-19.