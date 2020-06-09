Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Minister of External Affairs review strengthening strategic relations, cooperation over COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, reviewed the prospects of further consolidating the strong bonds of cooperation between the UAE and India, with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India.

This came in a video call between the two top diplomats, which covered the global fight against COVID-19 and the exchange of expertise between the two countries, including their application of state-of-the-art technology in the early detection of the novel virus. They exchanged condolences over the virus-related deaths and stressed the necessity of bolstering joint action in combatting the pandemic.

The two ministers re-affirmed the robust strategic relations between the UAE and India and the determination of their leadership to accelerate their cooperation across various fronts.

Sheikh Abdullah spoke high of the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the fight against COVID-19, hailing India's dispatch of medical and nursing teams to the UAE in support of the country's efforts to contain the pandemic.

He praised the distinguished role played by these teams in treatment of the virus patients and their effective participation in the 'UAE Volunteers' campaign to stem the fallout of the global pandemic.

The UAE top diplomat also praised the support provided by India over the recent period for EXPO 2020 Dubai which has been postponed to 2021, saying that the UAE is looking forward to India's distinguished participation in the global event.

Sheikh Abdullah also lauded the effective COVID-19 countermeasures taken by India, wishing continued security, stability and progress for the people of India.

The Indian minister praised the medical assistance sent by UAE to his country in support of the measures taken to contain the pandemic, underlining the importance of the strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, attended the video call.