Abdullah Bin Zayed, Iraqi FM Exchange Eid Al-Adha Greetings

Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:45 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 3rd August, 2020 (WAM) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings with Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for International Affairs and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein.

In a phone call, Sheikh Abdullah and Hussein discussed cooperation and bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries. They also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The conversation touched on the latest developments related to the global fight against COVID-19 and the importance of enhancing international cooperation to develop a vaccine for the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE's keenness on developing bilateral ties and cooperation with Iraq.

