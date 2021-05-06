Abdullah bin Zayed, IRENA chief discuss global clean energy transition

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Francesco La Camera, the Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), have reviewed the significant role played by the Abu Dhabi-based organisation in leading the pace and scale of the global clean energy transition and propelling international efforts to accelerate climate action.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received the international official at the Ministry's HQ and discussed the importance of promoting the concept of 'green recovery' and ensuring environmental health as a universal methodology for recovering from the COIVD-19 repercussions and consolidating global synergy to ensure sustainable development across the world.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's support for IRENA and its eminent role in promoting renewable energy solutions and addressing climate change.