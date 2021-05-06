UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, IRENA Chief Discuss Global Clean Energy Transition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, IRENA chief discuss global clean energy transition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Francesco La Camera, the Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), have reviewed the significant role played by the Abu Dhabi-based organisation in leading the pace and scale of the global clean energy transition and propelling international efforts to accelerate climate action.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received the international official at the Ministry's HQ and discussed the importance of promoting the concept of 'green recovery' and ensuring environmental health as a universal methodology for recovering from the COIVD-19 repercussions and consolidating global synergy to ensure sustainable development across the world.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's support for IRENA and its eminent role in promoting renewable energy solutions and addressing climate change.

Related Topics

World UAE From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

51 minutes ago

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

1 hour ago

FNC Speaker discusses cooperation with Costa Rican ..

2 hours ago

EU, UK Agree on Opening of Bloc's Diplomatic Missi ..

14 minutes ago

Merkel, Erdogan Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic, Syria, ..

14 minutes ago

Farmer community hails PTI government for launchi ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.