Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone link between two countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Foreign Minister of Israel Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday inaugurated a phone link between the two countries.

In a phone call, H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed exchanged greetings with the Israeli Foreign Minister on the announcement of the peace treaty between the two countries signed last Thursday on activation of full bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel.

Sheikh Abdullah and Ashkenazi emphasised their commitment to fulfil the provisions of the peace treaty between the two countries in order to promote peace and regional development.