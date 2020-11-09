UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Italian Counterpart Chair 4th UAE-Italy Strategic Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) The UAE and Italy on Sunday held the fourth strategic dialogue between the two countries in Abu Dhabi, under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah and his Italian counterpart discussed cooperative relations between the two countries across a number of fields, including economic, commercial and cultural.

The two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, notably Libya and Iran, and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, in addition to developments in the eastern Mediterranean.

The two officials also discussed the latest developments on COVID-19 and the efforts of the two countries to combat the pandemic, while supporting global efforts in developing a vaccine.

Sheikh Abdullah and Luigi Di Maio stressed the importance of strategic UAE-Italy dialogue in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and developing joint cooperation across all sectors.

His Highness welcomed Di Maio and his accompanying delegation, stressing the distinguished Emirati-Italian relations and joint work and their importance in achieving common interests.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the current challenges brought by the pandemic necessitate that countries strengthen joint international action to contain its effects, especially on the health sector and the economy, and move forward on the path of sustainable development.

For his part, the Italian Minister praised the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Italy and the continuous development of joint cooperation between the two nations.

The strategic dialogue was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and a number of senior officials from both sides.

