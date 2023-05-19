Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian counterpart discuss strategic partnership over phone

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during a phone call with Antonio Tajani, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed the strategic partnership between the two countries and opportunities to enhance it in all sectors.

The two sides reviewed the outcomes of the visit of Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the UAE last March, and the two countries' announcement to promote their relations to the level of strategic partnership.

In this regard, they also discussed the development of cooperation in a number of sectors, including economic, trade and energy.

The two ministers discussed joint cooperation in combating climate change, especially in light of the recent announcement by their two countries of a "Declaration of Intent" on enhancing cooperation within the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) and climate action.

They also exchanged views on the situation in the region and the latest international developments.

During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed that the announcement of UAE and Italy to promote their relations to the level of strategic partnership allowed the two countries to lay the foundations for cooperation across various levels and boosting it in a way that achieves the mutual interests of their peoples and supports their aspirations towards achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.