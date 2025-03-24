Abdullah Bin Zayed, Italian FM Discuss Joint Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 09:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th March 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call today with Antonio Tajani, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, various avenues of cooperation between the UAE and the Italian Republic, and ways to enhance them within the framework of the strategic partnership that binds the two countries.
The ministers reviewed a host of topics related to the distinguished bilateral relations between the two nations, and their strategic partnership in sectors aligned with their developmental priorities.
Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Antonio Tajani discussed a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest during the call and exchanged views on them.
Recent Stories
Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to support creators of purposeful ..
?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at China Development Forum 2025?
Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur
Four killed, one injured in road accident
Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA
IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week
UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative
PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel
Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad
KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss joint cooperation4 minutes ago
-
Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to support creators of purposeful content34 minutes ago
-
'Make It in the Emirates' 2025 to feature diverse range of sectors34 minutes ago
-
Growth in global energy demand surged in 2024 to almost twice its recent average: IEA49 minutes ago
-
UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village49 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative2 hours ago
-
UAE President receives phone call from Russian President2 hours ago
-
India abolishes export duty on onions2 hours ago
-
FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation2 hours ago
-
Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF3 hours ago
-
575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers Conference in Sharj ..3 hours ago
-
WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths3 hours ago