Abdullah Bin Zayed, Italian FM Discuss Joint Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss joint cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th March 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call today with Antonio Tajani, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, various avenues of cooperation between the UAE and the Italian Republic, and ways to enhance them within the framework of the strategic partnership that binds the two countries.

The ministers reviewed a host of topics related to the distinguished bilateral relations between the two nations, and their strategic partnership in sectors aligned with their developmental priorities.

Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Antonio Tajani discussed a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest during the call and exchanged views on them.

