UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Italian FM Discuss Promoting Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss promoting cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 18th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, today discussed the prospects of further cementing cooperation following the two countries' recent announcement to promote their relations to strategic partnerships.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received his Italian counterpart in Abu Dhabi Sunday to discuss aspects of bilateral cooperation in all fields, with special emphasis on areas of economy, trade, energy and others.

The two sides also reviewed climate action collaboration, in light of the UAE's hosting of COP28 in Dubai late this year.
The two ministers exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of interest, in addition to the situation in the region.


Sheikh Abdullah underscored the depth of relations between the UAE and Italy and their continuous cooperation to grow their strategic partnership in a way that serves their mutual interests and benefits their peoples.
For his part, the Italian top diplomat expressed his country's determination to enhance cooperation with the UAE, stressing the strength of relations between the two nations.
He also wished the UAE success in hosting COP28 this year, commending the country's efforts in addressing global climate action and its pioneering initiatives to promote clean and renewable energy solutions across the world.
The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation,, and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Italy June Sunday All Top

Recent Stories

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs issues several customs policies for ..

Dubai Customs issues several customs policies for trade growth with partners

5 hours ago
 ChatGPT Hackathon offers actionable solutions for ..

ChatGPT Hackathon offers actionable solutions for education, entrepreneurship, t ..

5 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic Committee’s commitment to s ..

6 hours ago
 UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalis ..

UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalists&#039; meetings in Iraq

6 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee graduation ceremony

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.