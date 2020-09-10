UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Italian FM Discuss Regional, Global Developments

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss regional, global developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed ties of cooperation and friendship between the UAE and Italy during a phone call with Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers reviewed the latest developments in the region and several regional and international issues of common interest, including developments in the Libyan issue.

The two sides also touched on the peace accord between the UAE and the State of Israel and its important role in achieving peace and consolidating the foundations of security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth of the bilateral relations between the UAE and Italy and the continuous keenness to strengthen them and develop areas of cooperation in a way that serves the common interests of the two friendly countries and brings good for their peoples.

