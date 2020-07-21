UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Italian FM Discuss Strategic Bilateral Ties, Latest Regional Developments

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed in a phone call with Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, ways of enhancing the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and increasing cooperation in vital economic, trade, investment, technology and food security sectors.

The two ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and took stock of the current regional and global issues of common concern, including Libya.

They also discussed efforts being made by the two countries to contain the impact of the coronavirus.

In this respect, the two sides affirmed the importance of cooperation and coordination to bolster international collective action to tackle the effects of COVID-19. They also stressed the need for supporting international research efforts to find a vaccine.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the Emirati-Italian strategic ties and the determination to advance bilateral cooperation in several fields.

